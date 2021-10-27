Celebrity Gossip: Ryan Reynolds, BJ Novak, Chrissy Teigen + More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRISSY TEIGEN CELEBRATES 100 DAYS OF SOBRIETY: Chrissy Teigen is 100 days sober. The cookbook author told Hoda Kotb on Tuesday (Oct. 26th), “I’m so excited. I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed.” Teigen first announced she was four weeks sober in December 2020 after publicly acknowledging she was “drinking too much” over the years.

B.J. NOVAK'S FACE IS PUBLIC DOMAIN: B.J. Novak is the face of a cologne in Sweden and a Paint in Uruguay, but not because he’s landed a bunch of lucrative ad campaigns. The Office alum shared on his Instagram Story, “Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site and now apparently I am on products all around the world.” He added that he is “too amused” to do anything about it.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND ROB McELHENNY FINALLY SEE THEIR SOCCER TEAM PLAY: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finally saw their soccer team, Wrexham AFC in action on Tuesday (Oct. 26th) Reynolds posted photos on Instagram with the caption, “Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I’m never sleeping again ever ever.” The two stars are currently trying to help their team rise in the rankings for a reality show entitled, Welcome to Wrexham.