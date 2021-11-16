Celebrity Gossip: Ryan Reynolds, Margot Robbie, Lisa Rinna + More!

PRPhotos.com

RYAN REYNOLDS SAYS 'RED NOTICE' HAD NETFLIX’S BIGGEST EVER OPENING DAY: Red Notice has had a huge debut on Netflix. I twas the most-watched opening day for any original feature film. The movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot was so successful Reynold’s tweeted “WOW! #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team. Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).

IS ACTRESS MARGOT ROBBIE PREGNANT?: Who reports that Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly are expecting their first child after the two were spotted buying a onesie and a teddy bear at a high-end baby boutique. An insider told the outlet, “Margot has wanted to be a mum ever since she and Tom tied the know.”

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS STAR, LISA RINNA LOSES HER MOM: Lisa Rinna’s mom Lois has passed away after suffering a second stroke. The RHOBH star shared the news on Instagram Monday (Nov. 16th), writing, “Heaven has a new angel.”

INFLUENCER BRETMAN ROCKS OPENS UP ABOUT SOCIAL ANXIETY: Bretman Rock’s social media persona has landed him the spot as the first out gay star to grace the cover of Playboy magazine yet he still deals with anxiety. In a recent interview with actress Taraji P. Henson, Rock opened up about living with social anxiety and having panic attacks but being too afraid to see a therapist. He said, “I work at a field where I have to be social, but I struggle so much with social anxiety and you probably can't even tell 'cause my whole entire life, I kinda grew up on the internet. What if I'm cuter online?