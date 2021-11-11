Celebrity Gossip: Sarah Jessica Parker, Jared Leto, Bethenny Frankel + More!

PRPhotos.com

SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES VIDEO FROM 'HOCUS POCUS 2' SET: Sarah Jessica Parker gave Hocus Pocus fans a glimpse of her first day on set of the film’s highly anticipated sequel on Wednesday (Nov. 10th). In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the actress showed makeup being blended together and said, “Hair and make up test on HP2…Sarah Sanderson's face…We'll let you know, folks, how it all turns out. How it shakes down.”

JARED LETO SAYS HE DIDN'T SEND CONDOMS TO 'SUICIDE SQUAD' CO-STARS: Jared Leto says he was just joking when he sent his Suicide Squad co-stars gifts like “anal beads” and “used condoms.” The actor recently told Entertainment Weekly that there were no condoms and added, “Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure.” Viola Davis was the first castmember to speak out about what she called, “some really horrific gifts. She told Vanity Fair in 2016 that Leto sent Margo Robbie a black rat. After that interview, Leto, himself confirmed to E! News that he also gave his castmates “anal beads” and “used condoms.”

BETHENNY FRANKEL ORGANIZATION DONATES TO FAMILY OF ASTROWORLD VICTIM: Bethenny Frankel's emergency assistance organization BStrong is donating $10,000 to the family of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston. Frankel announced the donation in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday (Nov. 9th) and said they “will bring the aid to his family.”

ASHLEY OLSEN MAKES SOLO RED CARPET APPEARANCE: Ashley Olsen made a surprising red-carpet appearance Wednesday (Nov. 10th) without her twin sister. The actress-turned fashion-designer arrived solo to the CFDA Awards wearing an all-black outfit that featured and oversized blazer worn over her shoulders. She and her sister, Mary-Kate were nominated this year for the American Accessories Designer of the Year Award.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH SUFFERED NICOTINE POISONING THREE TIMES WHILE FILMING MOVIE: Benedict Cumberbatch got nicotine poisoning while filming The Power Of The Dog. The 45-year-old actor told Esquire Magazine that he made himself sick three times while playing a chain-smoking rancher in the Jane Campion film. He said, “That was really hard. Filterless rollies, just take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible.