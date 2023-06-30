Celebrity Gossip: Sarah Levy, Amy Robach, Matt Damon + More!

SARAH LEVY CELEBRATE'S SON'S FIRST BIRTHDAY: Sarah Levy wished her toddler a happy first birthday on Instagram Thursday (June 29th). The Schitt’s Creek alum shared a picture of her son in a blue-striped onesie with the message, “My sweet, sweet Jamesy, today you are one. I love you more than I could’ve ever imagine.”

T.J. HOLMES AND AMY ROBACH LAYING LOW: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are trying to stay out of the limelight as the excitement about news of their relationship dies down. A source close to Robach told People that the former GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors are “still together, happy and trying to lie low.” The insider added, “They’re still getting paid by ABC so they’re not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings.”

NIKKI REED AND IAN SOMERHALDER WELCOME SECOND CHILD: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have welcomed their second child together. The Twilight alum shared the news on Instagram Thursday (June 29th). She wrote, “A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life.” The couple already shares a five-year-old daughter named Bodhi.

'GLEE' STARS STAGED INTERVENTION FOR KEVIN McHALE'S STEROID USAGE: Kevin McHale’s steroid usage in 2011 was so bad that Glee co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Naya Rivera had to stage an intervention. McHale said on his podcast, And That’s What You REALLY Missed, that after being prescribed prednisone, a type of steroid, he turned “into a monster.” He recalled that they had just started filming the Super Bowl episode when his friends told him, “You’re not sleeping. You’re acting crazy. You need to stop taking them.” Overall, McHale said the experience “was a hard lesson to learn.”

MATT DAMON PARTYING WITH THE HEMSWORTHS: Matt Damon was recently photographed enjoying a vacation in Greece with the Hemsworth brothers. According to TMZ, the Bourne Identity star was spotted partying it up during the day with both Chris and Liam. However, it isn’t just a boys trip. Damon was spotted dancing with his wife Luciana Barroso and Liam is travelling with his model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.