Celebrity Gossip: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pine, Sophie Turner + More!

SCARLETT JOHANSSON NEVER WENT TO THE GYM BEFORE MARVEL CASTING: Scarlett Johansson admitted to Vanity Fair that she’d never been in a gym prior to being cast as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2. She told the magazine, “I had never stepped foot in a gym, and I had five weeks to prepare myself for these huge stunt sequences.” She wound up at a “massive, huge muscle meathead” gym in Los Angeles and did not have a great experience. She added, “I didn’t know how to use any of the equipment. I mean, I was so intimidated.” However, the role turned into a 11-year commitment and a “massive lifestyle change.”

SARAH HYLAND DOESN'T REMEMBER SHOOTING 'MODERN FAMILY' EPISODES: Sarah Hyland was so tired from her kidney dysplasia that she doesn’t remember shooting entire episodes of Modern Family. She opened up to her former co-star Julie Bowen on the Quitters podcast, saying, “There are some episodes of Modern Family where I do not remember filming because I was asleep. Dead a–– asleep. The episode where Haley asked [Luke for] money and he's like, ‘Don't worry, I've got it on ice.' It's in the freezer or something. The entire episode I was asleep." She added, “I was not able to be awake for eight hours at a time. I was so exhausted."

CHRIS PINE AND ANNABELLE WALLES SPLIT: Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Walles have reportedly gone their separate ways. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple of four years “have broken up and haven’t been together for a few months.” The pair first sparked romance rumors in March 2018 when they were spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport together.

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS ARE EXPECTING: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child together. Multiple sources confirmed the news to In Touch Weekly, with one saying that the Game of Thrones alum is already halfway through her pregnancy. The news comes nearly two years after they welcomed their first child, Willa, in 2020.