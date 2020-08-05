Celebrity Gossip: Sean Penn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joey Lawrence and More!

PRPhotos.com

SEAN PENN CONFIRMS WEDDING: It’s true! Sean Penn confirmed the reports that he married Leila George on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The 59-year-old said: "We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.” Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and then to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He and Wright have two children, 29-year-old daughter Dylan and 26-year-old son Hopper.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER CELEBRATES 73: Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 73 on Thursday, and his son Patrick, 26, shared a look at the celebration, which saw him reuniting with his ex Maria Shriver, 64, surrounded by their other three children: Christina, 29, Christopher, 22, and Katherine, 30, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

JOEY LAWRENCE ASKS COURT TO TERMINATE WIFE’S SPOUSAL SUPPORT: Joey and Chandie Lawrence are going their separate ways, and Lawrence is seeking joint custody of their two kids, Charleston, 14, and Liberty, 10, while also asking to terminate the court’s ability to give his wife spousal support, ET reports. The split comes two weeks after they marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

TIFFANY HADDISH CONFIRMS RELATIONSHIP: Tiffany Haddish confirmed that she is dating Common, after rumors of their romance circulated. She told Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast: "I am in a relationship." She also said that Common digs her new look (she recently shaved her head): “I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful. He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.' "

JASON ISAACS TALKS ADDICTION: Jason Isaacs, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter films, recently spoke to The Big Issue about his struggle with addiction. He said: “I’ve always had an addictive personality and by the age of 16 I’d already passed through drink and was getting started on a decades long love affair with drugs. Every action was filtered through a burning need I had for being as far from a conscious, thinking, feeling person as possible. No message would get through for nearly 20 years.” He also discussed a turning point: “I remember there being a moment, not long before I got clean, when it suddenly occurred to me that if everybody I knew died, literally every single person, I probably wouldn’t mind that much. In fact, I might like it, because then it would be an excuse to sit in a room by myself and take drugs and everybody else would say, well you know, fair enough, you heard what happened didn’t you?”