Celebrity Gossip: Seth Freedman, Anna Faris, Stan Kirsch and More!

SETH FREEDMAN ADMITS TO SPYING ON 91 ACCUSERS: Former Israel Defense Force member Seth Freedman admitted to helping Harvey Weinstein secretly investigate 91 people who were connected to his abuse case, including Rose McGowan. He told the Times of London that Weinstein paid his employer Black Cube a “seven figure sum” for their services. Weinstein is charged with two counts of predatory sex assault, two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sex act; jury selection in his trial is under way. The trial is set to begin January 22nd.

ALLISON JANNEY CONFIRMS ANNA FARIS ENGAGEMENT: Allison Janney confirmed to Us Weekly that Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett. She says of her Mom co-star: “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” the Bombshell star, 60, told Us Weekly exclusively during the Troop Zero premiere at Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.” Farris was spotted out in November with a diamond ring on that finger.

STAN KIRSCH DIES AT 51: Highlander actor Stan Kirsch has died at age 51. His wife, Kristyn Green, confirmed the news. He died of apparent suicide over the weekend, TMZ reports.

CHLOE SEVIGNY SHOWCASES BABY BUMP: The 45-year-old Chloe Sevigny showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram. She posed on a couch in pants, a bra and an open sweater. Jim Jarmusch shot the pics.

KAIA GERBER AND PETE DAVIDSON COOLING? Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were spotted out and about together for months, but now? Not so much. It seems that Gerber’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber expressed concern over their budding romance, and that coupled with Davidson reportedly checking back into rehab resulted in the ultimate relationship buzzkill.