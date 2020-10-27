Celebrity Gossip: Shannen Doherty, Anne Hathaway, Wendy Williams and More!

PRPhotos.com

SHANNEN DOHERTY, SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR TALK FEAR: Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar are getting together for a candid conversation about how the 90210 alum feels in the face of her stage 4 cancer battle. In the conversation, which airs on ET today (Tuesday), Doherty says: "What I very much want to acknowledge is the fear. This is probably the one time I'll start getting emotional."

ANNE HATHAWAY TALKS SON, WITCHES: Anne Hathaway’s son Jack appeared in The Witches, under wraps. She told Live With Kelly and Ryan: "Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance." The Witches is streaming now on HBO Max.

WENDY WILLIAMS RESPONDS TO CONCERNS: Wendy Williams is speaking out after concerns over her on-air behavior arose. Many fans noticed that she had trouble getting through her “Hot Topics” segment Friday. On The Wendy Williams Show Monday, the 56-year-old admitted that she’s “not perfect.” "Even after all of these years, it's still work and effort put in for the hour that I am out here with you," she said. "I guess every day is not perfect, but I am not a perfectionist. I am not perfect, but I do appreciate you putting in effort to watch us."

COLE SPROUSE MOVING ON? Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s split may seem fresh to fans, but it happened months ago. The former Disney star appears ready to move on from the three-year relationship, and was spotted out with model Reina Silva over the weekend. The pair were seen embracing and kissing. They have been sparking romance rumors for a few weeks now.

FELICITY HUFFMAN HAS SERVED HER TIME: Felicity Huffman has completed her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, her rep confirms with People. The 57-year-old did 11 days of jail time, community service and finished her time in supervised release. In May, the Desperate Housewives alum pleaded guilty to paying a disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to help get her daughter Sophia into University of Southern California.