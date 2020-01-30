Celebrity Gossip: Shaun Weiss, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Diane Keaton and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE MIGHTY DUCKS’ SHAUN WEISS ARRESTED: Former teen star Shaun Weiss was arrested this weekend, suspected of being high on meth while attempting to burglarize a home. The 40-year-old was booked at Yuba County Jail in California and was issued a $52K bond, which was slashed to $25K. Local police tell E! that they were called Sunday morning to a home, and that when they arrived Weiss was inside a vehicle in the garage after smashing the window.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER APPEARS TO PROPOSE TO MOON ANGELL: Is Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman looking to seal the deal with his new girlfriend? In a teaser Dog’s upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, he appears to propose to Moon Angell, seven months after the death of his beloved wife Beth Chapman. “I am a lot happier with her around,” he says through tears of Angell in the clip. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?” There has been a lot of speculation about the nature of their relationship, especially since Dog promised his wife he wouldn’t marry again. Moon has known the family for years, and worked as their assistant when Beth was alive. His daughter Lyssa Chapman has openly opposed the relationship on social media.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE ALUMS JO AMABILE AND KENDALL LONG DONE: Joe Amabile and Kendall Long are in Paradise no longer. The pair met on the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, and they released a statement that they are going their “separate ways.” It reads, in part: “Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day.”

DIANE KEATON TALKS MENTALLY ILL BROTHER: Diane Keaton, 74, tells People that her younger brother John Randolph Hall has been “on the other side of normal,” suffering from depression and other mental and emotional ailments, since childhood. At 71, he is suffering from dementia and lives full-time in a care facility, where Keaton visits him weekly. In an interview with People, she says: “Over the years people did a lot of measuring of Randy’s mental status, and it all came to naught. He was so hidden. I wanted to explore the mystery of him.” Keaton wrote a memoir about their relationship, titled Brother & Sister, due out February 4th.

KATE MIDDLETON SERVES UP BREAKFAST: The children of Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool got a royal visit Wednesday. Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to promote her new “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,” which aims to initiate conversations about raising kiddos. As part of her visit, the Duchess dished out breakfast for the surprised tots.