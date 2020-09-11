Celebrity Gossip: SNL, Jon Gosselin, Hilaria Baldwin and More!

PRPhotos.com

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE SETS PREMIERE: Saturday Night Live will return this fall, live on NBC. Full production details—including safety measures—are being kept under wraps for now. The show will go on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:30 EST. Stay tuned for news on guest host and musical guests.

JON GOSSELIN ACCUSED OF ABUSING COLLIN: An investigation has been launched after 16-year-old Collin was allegedly abused by his father Jon Gosselin. He is reportedly “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.” In a since-deleted IG post, Collin said: “My dad is a liar. Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.” Kate Gosselin told People that she does not “want her children around” her ex-husband.

HELLO BABY EDUARDO: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin unveiled the name of their fifth child Thursday. The proud mama wrote: “We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light.' We love you baby Edu.” They also share Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 2.

BUSY PHILIPPS GIVES IT UP FOR BFF MICHELLE WILLIAMS: Busy Philipps is honoring her longtime pal Michelle Williams on her 40th birthday. The Cougar Town alum hit up the Gram and shared a few candid shots, including Williams as a kiddo. “I love these pictures. Because it’s just truly so us,” Philipps remarked in the post’s caption. “I can’t believe my best friend is 40. We met 20 years ago, which makes no sense because we’re still 27.” She added: “I can’t wait to be old someday with my friend and go to farmers markets in the countryside with Michelle — my long grey hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly back in a bun and she in some giant sun hat, protecting her still perfect porcelain skin. And then we, two old ladies who met when they were girls, jokingly will say to the lady farmer selling us oranges, ‘You won’t believe this — we’ve been friends 50 years! Which makes no sense because we’re only 40!"”

SHAUN WEISS GETS NEW TEETH: Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has been sober for more than 230 days, and looks much healthier. His friend Drew Gallagher posted a shot of Weiss on his GoFundMe page, sharing that he has a new set of teeth from LA dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal. The dental makeover was worth between $50K-$100K. Further donations will go toward Weiss’ recovery and living expenses.