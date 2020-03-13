Celebrity Gossip: Sophie Turner, Joe Giudice, Kris Jenner and More!

PRPhotos.com

SOPHIE TURNER BABYMOONING WITH JOE JONAS: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their first baby, have been photographed on a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were spotted showing PDA, kissing and gazing lovingly at each other. The pair have not confirmed Turner’s pregnancy, but the news broke in February.

JOE GIUDICE OPENS UP ABOUT LOCKDOWN: Joe Giudice says his grandmother (aka Nonna) won’t let him visit her until Italy’s lockdown lifts. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been giving updates on the daily about what’s going on. He says everyone is “praying this will be better soon.”

KRIS JENNER TALKS AFFAIR: Kris Jenner is opening up about the cheating scandal that broke up her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian. The 64-year-old momager tells Diane Von Furstenberg on her podcast, InCharge With DVF: "I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22, sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family." When they split, she says she was terrified, and that fear helped drive her success today: "I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live, I didn't know what I was going to do. I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared. I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God. I just started praying that God would just strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up."

CHRIS HARRISON IS GROUNDING BACHELORETTE: Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette will take place in the U.S. because of, you guessed it, coronavirus. Harrison told People: “It is 100 percent affecting us. I mean, Clare’s season is about to get under production and we’ve already nixed all international travel. Clearly, you can’t. We’re going to keep it domestic. We might even have to keep it in Los Angeles when it’s all said and done. Who knows? Everything is changing by the hour with this, not even by the day,” he continued. “And so we just have to react, keeping everybody safe.” The Bachelorette premieres May 18 on ABC.