Celebrity Gossip: Stassi Schroeder, Ashley Tisdale, Jerry Harris and More!

STASSI SCHROEDER TALKS FIRING: Stassi Schroeder has spent the months since being fired from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules thinking about her past racist behavior. She said on the Tamron Hall Show: “People expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time. And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again. I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all.” She added: “I don’t have hate in my heart. But I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. That’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.” She is now working with a diversity coach. “I want to be a better person,” she concluded after Hall pressed her about if she was making these changes solely because she needs an income. “I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me and I want to be a part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now and I recognize that.”

ASHLEY TISDALE IS PREGNANT: High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are expecting their first child, they shared Thursday on IG, with cute pics. Her pals weighed in immediately. “Just the freaking cutest,” replied fellow HSM alum Vanessa Hudgens.

IS HALLE BERRY OFF THE MARKET?: Is Halle Berry dating singer Van Hunt? The 54-year-old actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a t-shirt bearing Van Hunt's logo. She captioned the photo, “Now ya know… 🦶🏽♥ @vanhunt.” Back in August, Hunt shared a photo of himself being kissed on a cheek by a woman who resembled Halle.

FAST TIMES TRAILER DROPS: The trailer for the table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, starring Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, officially titled Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, has dropped, after technical delays. The reading also features Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Liotta, Shia LaBeouf and Henry Golding. The Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read will take place Thursday Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE’s Facebook and TikTok pages.

JERRY HARRIS CHARGED WITH PRODUCING CHILD PORN: A star of Netflix’s Cheer, Jerry Harris, has been arrested on federal child pornography charges, days after being sued by twin brothers who accused him of misconduct. The 21-year-old has been charged with producing child pornography, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune.

MELROSE PLACE STAR AMY LOCANE HEADS BACK TO PRISON: Melrose Place alum Amy Locane is headed back to prison for eight years. The sentencing is related to fatal 2010 DWI crash near Princeton. The accident killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Helene’s husband Fred. Her blood alcohol content was reportedly three times the legal limit. Her original conviction earned her a three-year sentence in 2013, but there have been multiple appeals and re-sentencings.

KATHY HILTON ON RHOBH? Kathy Hilton, Kim and Kyle Richards‘ half-sister, is considering joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. If cast, she would make regular appearances, but wouldn’t be an official cast member.