Celebrity Gossip: Stassi Schroeder, Hartley Sawyer, Sophie Turner and More!

STASSI SCHROEDER AND KRISTEN DOUTE APOLOGIZE: Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are apologizing for their past behavior, after their former castmate Faith Stowers said they reported her to the police for robbing people. "Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder wrote. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person." Meanwhile, Doute wrote that she's been "taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning."

HARTLEY SAWYER FIRED: The Flash has given Hartley Sawyer the boot after old social media posts with racist and misogynist language were resurfaced. “Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash,” according to a joint statement provided to Deadline from Warner Bros. TV, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace. “In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”

NO GUNS FOR ELMER FUDD: Elmer Fudd is putting down his guns for the reboot of the classic Warner Bros. Looney Tunes Cartoons on HBO Max. "We’re not doing guns," Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner, told the New York Times. "But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in."

SOPHIE TURNER DELIVERS POWERFUL MESSAGE: Sophie Turner shared pictures from the Black Lives Matter protest she and husband Joe Jonas attended in L.A. When a fan asked her about the need for protest as officers involved in George Floyd’s murder have been arrested and charged, she responded: "this isn't just about those 4 cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years."

SOPHIE WESSEX TALKS MEGXIT: Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, says she hopes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found their groove after their royal exit. “I just hope that they will be happy,” she tells The Sunday Times of their move to L.A. with their son Archie. She and Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s four children, married in 1999. They share Louise, 16, and James, 12.

CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND THROW TEA PARTY FOR KIDS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dressed up for a tea party at home with Luna, 4, and her pal Kennady. Their 2-year-old son Miles also attended.

TREVI MORAN COMES OUT AS TRANSGENDER: Trevi Moran has come out as a transgender woman. In a video titled “Coming Out. I Am Female,” she explained the decision has been a long time in the works. "Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female," she began the emotional vlog. "It's a good start. I can't believe I just said that out loud. I've dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I'm a woman deep down inside. It's just a feeling you know." She first came as gay in 2015.