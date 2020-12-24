Celebrity Gossip: Stella Tennant, Khloe Kardashian and More!

PRPhotos.com

STELLA TENNANT IS DEAD AT 50: Iconic supermodel Stella Tennant has died at age 50. “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family asks for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date,” Tennant's family said in the statement obtained by The Guardian.

IS KHLOE KARDASHIAN ENGAGED? Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is sparking engagement rumors with the big sparkler she was spotted wearing. The gem was visible as she held the hand of True, 2, her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s daughter. Kardashian and Thompson got back together recently after two high-profile splits.

KIRK CAMERON HOLDS ANOTHER CHRISTMAS CAROLING EVENT: Kirk Cameron hosted another Christmas caroling event in California attended by mostly non-mask-wearing revelers, less than a week after he was slammed for a similar gathering amid a second COVID spike, according to a new report. About 75 to 100 carolers of all ages showed up in The Thousands Oaks mall to sing, sans masks. In a Facebook story message prior to the event, Cameron said a local physician called him with a reminder to “use common sense if you are going to be gathering with us tonight.” But he said he was also “on board with” the notion that “herd immunity” might be necessary. “These are epidemiologists and biostatisticians from around the world … who say, basically, that there is immunity in community and there is great desolation and devastation in isolation,” he said. “Use common sense. You’re in charge of your health care and you’re in charge of your Christmas.”