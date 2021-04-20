Celebrity Gossip: Suri Cruise, Jessica Biel, Olivia Colman and More!

PRPhotos.com

SURI IS 15! Proud mom Katie Holmes celebrate her daughter Suri‘s 15th birthday with never-before-seen pics. She captioned the post, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!!! I can't believe you are already 15!” She shares Suri with her ex Tom Cruise.

JESSICA BIEL TALKS SONS: Jessica Biel’s sons are BFFs, she tells Ellen DeGeneres on her titular show. She and husband Justin Timberlake recently welcomed Phineas, and their 6-year-old son Silas is wild about him. “It is so cute to see these two together because they both think the other one is hilarious,” Biel shares of her boys. “And Silas, he is the performer, he wants to make the jokes and he wants all the attention on him. So Phin only has eyes for him and everything Silas does is hilarious and anything Phin does is hilarious, so they just laugh at each other all day long. It's so cute.”

OLIVIA COLMAN IN TALKS TO JOIN SECRET INVASION: Oscar-nominee Olivia Colman is headed into the Marvel Universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She is in talks to join Secret Invasion, the next Marvel series starring Samuel L. Jackson.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER CELEBRATES MARS HELI: Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated the first flight of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity on social media. “When I heard about this helicopter ride on Mars, I was so excited about it that I immediately thought, 'Get your **s to Mars!' But then I thought, 'They are already on Mars, what the hell am I talking about?'” Schwarzenegger said with a laugh, of course, quoting his iconic line from Total Recall. Schwarzenegger continued, “I cannot wait for all the footage … so I think the only thing I can say since we are dealing with a helicopter is… What do you think? Yes. Get to the chopper,” a reference to Predator.