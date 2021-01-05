Celebrity Gossip: Tanya Roberts, Lori Loughlin, Matt James and More!

PRPhotos.com

TANYA ROBERTS ISN’T DEAD: She’s alive! Rumors of Tanya Roberts‘ death have been greatly exaggerated. After releasing statements about the iconic Bond girl’s death, her rep Mike Pingel reveals it’s all been a big mistake. She was in the ICU in “dire” condition as of Monday, and Pingel was told that her longtime partner Lance O’Brien was told she’d died Sunday, but was misinformed. It is unclear how the error occurred.

EMMA STONE IS PREGNANT: Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband, Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news to People after photos of the actress cradling her baby bump were obtained by The Daily Mail Monday (January 4th).

INSIDE SAMANTHA MARKLE’S TELL-ALL: A memoir by Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is expected to land January 17th. The 330-page book will describe her relationship—or lack thereof—with Meghan, and will be titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, Part 1. Published by Barnes and Noble, it promises to explore the “hidden truths” of the family. A synopsis reads: “Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”

LORI LOUGHLIN WANTS TO WORK AGAIN: Full House star Lori Loughlin is ready to hit the ground running after serving her time in the college admission scam. A source told ET: “Lori would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won't work with her,” adding that Loughlin has already “had her team put out feelers.” They added: “Lori's homecoming was perfect. Her girls put together a special homecoming with flowers, welcome home decorations and her favorite foods. She was emotionally overwhelmed by how much she missed them and still has to remind herself that if anything good came out of all this it's their closeness and renewed faith in their tightknit family.”

MATT JAMES TALKS MARRIAGE: He’s ready! The new Bachelor Matt James admits in his promo that he may never have experienced love, but he tells ET that he is ready for marriage. He said: “Absolutely I'm ready for marriage. That's why I came out there. And I don't think that anyone is more so ready or not, it's something that you just know when you experience it.”

ALEXANDER LUDWIG + LAUREN DEAR ELOPE: The Vikings star Alexander Ludwig eloped with Lauren Dear, he shared on IG. He captioned a shot of them in Wyoming after eloping: “Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife.”

AMANDA KLOOTS TALKS THE TALK: Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in July, debuted as host on The Talk Monday. She told People of joining the CBS talk show with fellow newbie Elaine Welteroth: “I'm really just looking forward to evolving as a person. I love growing and learning and being open to receiving information. And I think what's great about this show is I can go into an episode and know about the topics that we're going to talk about, but then Sharon Osbourne will say something or Sheryl Underwood will say something, or Carrie Ann Inaba will say something, and it really adjusts what you think.”