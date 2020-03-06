Celebrity Gossip: Teddi Mellencamp, Lili Reinhart, Ramona Singer and More!

PRPhotos.com

TEDDI MELLENCAMP CLAPS BACK AT MOM SHAMERS: Teddi Mellencamp is saying “thanks, but no thanks” to the mom-shamer who called her out for taking her newborn daughter Dove on a walk with her. “Isn’t she to SIC young to be out and about just asking,” a user commented on a sweet shot she shared. Mellencamp quipped back, “Fresh air is good for a baby. Enclosed places filled with people are not.” She and husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their daughter on February 25th.

LILI REIHNHART MASTERED MAKEUP VIA YOUTUBE: Lili Reinhart admits that she learned most of her makeup skills the way so many of us do: on YouTube. Speaking to Elite Daily, she says Michelle Phan and NikkieTutorials give the best tips. “I moved across the country when I was 16 and ended up finishing my high school online, so after I was done with my schoolwork and just trying to fill my time, I started watching YouTube tutorials,” she told the publication.

RAMONA SINGER SHARES LYME’S DIAGNOSIS: Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is sharing her Lyme Disease diagnosis. The 63-year-old shared her news on Instagram Stories, adding that her co-star Dorinda Medley helped her out with supplements recommendations. “Thank you, Dorinda,” Singer says in the video, showing the supplements. “I was diagnosed, everyone, with Lyme disease today and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity. So, this will be on my way to a faster recovery.”

CHRIS PRATT FEELS SECURE WITH KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER: Chris Pratt always felt insecure before meeting Katherine Schwarzenegger, but he has found a new level of comfort since marrying her, insiders tell Us Weekly. The source says: “Katherine really changed all of that and Chris has a much healthier self-image now. He goes out with friends more and is overall just much happier. Chris is much more laid-back with Katherine and is so comfortable and happy.”

NICOLAS CAGE AND RIKO SHIBATA ON HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE: The 56-year-old Nicolas Cage and his 26-year-old girlfriend Riko Shibata made like tourists in NYC. TMZ snapped a pic of the pair outside Cipriani on 5thAvenue, and then embarking on a horse-drawn carriage tour of Central Park. After doing the rounds there, they hit a bar for several hours.