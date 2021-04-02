Celebrity Gossip: Teresa Giudice, Coming 2 America, Bindi Irwin and More!

PRPhotos.com

TERESA GIUDICE’S BOYFRIEND MEETS JOE: RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend Luis Ruelas met her ex-husband in the Bahamas this week. Their daughter Milania captured a shot of the group chatting over a tropical meal. Joe reposted it and dubbed the dinner a “great night out.”

COMING 2 AMERICA IS NO. 1: Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 classic, was the most streamed title in the U.S. when it premiered March 4th on Amazon, Nielsen reports. The film snagged 1.413 billion minutes of viewing time in the U.S. alone during that week.

BINDI IRWIN SHARES NEW SHOT OF GRACE: Bindi Irwin is sharing a new shot of her daughter Grace, at a week old. She welcomed her daughter with Chandler Powell last week. "Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old," she wrote. "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."

SHARON STONE CROSSED STATE LINES TO GET AN ABORTION: When Sharon Stone was 18, she crossed state lines to get an abortion, she wrote in her memoir. She and her boyfriend drove from Pennsylvania to Ohio because it was easier to get the procedure there. “I was bleeding all over the place and far worse than I should have been, but this was a secret and I had no one to tell,” Stone writes in “The Beauty of Living Twice.”