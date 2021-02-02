Celebrity Gossip: Tess Holliday, Elizabeth Chambers, Angelina Jolie and More!

PRPhotos.com

TESS HOLLIDAY TALKS TOXIC LOVE: Tess Holliday is opening up about leaving a bad relationship after her split from husband Nick Holliday. On IG, she wrote that it has been “freeing” to leave what she called an “abusive, unhealthy, toxic marriage.” The 35-year-old added: “I know so many people are going through similar things. I can’t say that it’s as easy as leaving because for some, they don’t get that choice, it’s stolen from them. Not everyone gets to walk away (claw my way out, in my case) and feel the sun kissing their skin, & I hold space for those that we have lost to intimate partner violence. I know how lucky I am, & it’s not something I take for granted. If you are in this situation, you are so loved & your feelings are valid, even if you can’t see that right now. This isn’t your fault.” The pair were married in July of 2015 and confirmed their split in October 2020.

ELIZABETH CHAMBERS OPENS UP: Elizabeth Chambers is addressing her estranged husband Armie Hammer‘s “cannibalism” scandal. Posting a pic on Instagram, she wrote: “For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

ANGELINA JOLIE TALKS MOTHERHOOD: The 45-year-old Angelina Jolie, who shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, told British Vogue that she never pictured herself as a stay-at-home mom. “Well, I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere,” she told the magazine, adding, “I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense.” She continued, “I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.”

COLLEAGUES SUPPORT GRANVILLE ADAMS AMID CANCER BATTLE: The Oz family is coming together in support of Granville Adams, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Exec producer Tom Fontana and fellow Oz star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe to help out. “As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer. In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels,” Fontana, who created the popular HBO show, wrote. “Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay. In this quarter alone, the unpaid bills have piled up to $69,550. We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter's bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease.” They already exceeded their goals as of Monday morning.

RYAN COOGLER SIGNS MEGA-DEAL: Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler has signed a five-year exclusive deal with Disney. He will develop a Wakanda-based Disney+ series, and will also help create new shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

NETFLIX GEARS UP GAMESTOP FILM: Netflix is already hot and heavy on the heels of the GameStop story. As Wall Street developments unfold in the battle between hedge funds and social media-fueled day traders that sent shares of the firm into the stratosphere on the stock market, writer Mark Boal is in negotiations to write a drama on the tale, starring Noah Centineo.