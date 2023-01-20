Home » Entertainment » Celebrity Gossip: TJ Holmes, Leslie Jordan, Chrissy Tiegen + More!

Celebrity Gossip: TJ Holmes, Leslie Jordan, Chrissy Tiegen + More!

T.J. HOLMES REPORTEDLY SLEPT WITH GMA SCRIPT COORDINATOR: T.J. Holmes allegedly had an affair with more than one woman at Good Morning America.  A source told DailyMail.com Thursday (January 19th) that the GMA3 co-host had a months-long affair with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway in 2015.  She was 24 at the time.  The insider said, “He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless.” Holmes’ personal life first made headlines last year when it was revealed that he was dating his co-anchor Amy Robach

CJ HARRIS' CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: The Walker County coroner revealed the cause of death for American Idol alum CJ Harris Thursday (January 19th).  E! News reports that the 31-year-old singer died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m.

LESLIE JORDAN DIED FROM 'SUDDEN CARDIAC DYSFUNCTION': Leslie Jordan died of “sudden cardiac dysfunction.”  According to a report obtained by Page Six from the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, “Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease” also contributed to the Call Me Kat star’s death.  The Will & Grace alum crashed his car in Hollywood on October 24th after suffering a medical emergency while driving.  He was 67 years old. 

CHRISSY TIEGEN REVEAL'S NEW BABY'S NAME AND GENDER: It's a girl for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Tiegen took to Instagram Thursday (January 19th) to write, “She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.” Esti, born on January 13th, is the couple’s third child. 

