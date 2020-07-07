Celebrity Gossip: Tom Hanks, Chris Evans, Ariel Winter and More!

PRPhotos.com

TOM HANKS TALKS COVID BATTLE: Tom Hanks is reflecting on his bout with coronavirus, and the different symptoms he and his wife Rita Wilson‘s experience. He told The Guardian: “Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd. My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes.”

CHRIS EVANS AND LILY JAMES HIT THE TOWN IN LONDON: Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted hanging in London together over the weekend. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress lives in North London, while the Knives Out star had been isolating stateside before heading to London where several TV and film productions have resumed. Evans was last linked to Jenny Slate.

ARIEL WINTER SHOWS OFF PLATINUM LOCKS: Ariel Winter has debuted an icy blonde new do, and appears to be channeling Emilia Clarke‘s Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, writing: “Winter is Coming!!!!” After years as a brunette on Modern Family, Winter went red earlier this year.

BELLA TWINS POSE NUDE: Brie and Nikki Bella shared a dual pregnancy picture. The twins posted to social: “This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing.”

ABBY LEE MILLER SUES EX-LAWYER FOR $2.5M: Abby Lee Miller was planning to sue the government for allegedly putting her life at risk while in prison, but according to The Blast, she is suing her lawyer, The Claypool Law Firm, for dropping the ball in the case. As she was being released in March of 2018, “a female prison guard forcefully kicked her in the head with her boot. Shortly thereafter, Plaintiff was transported to a half-way house in Hollywood, California.”