Celebrity Gossip: True Thomas, Leonardo DiCaprio + More!

TRUE THOMPSON LOST HER FIRST TOOTH: True Thompson lost her first tooth this week. Khloe Kardashian revealed in an Instagram story that her 4-year-old now has a gap where her front tooth used to be. In the video, Thompson can be heard singing, "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth. I lost my toe. I lost my teeth. I lost my toe. Show everyone."

LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND VOCTORIA LAMAS REPORTEDLY NOT DATING: The rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas are together should not be believed. Both actors were photographed getting into the same car Tuesday (December 20th) night after dining at The Birds Streets Club in Hollywood. However, a source told Page Six Wednesday (December 21st), that the pair “are not dating.” According to the insider, “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

COURT APPROVES NAME CHANGE FOR AARON PAUL: Aaron Paul and his family have a new legal last name. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, courts have approved the Breaking Bad actor and his family’s request to make his stage name their official surname. Additionally, his son, born Casper Emerson Paul, is now Ryden Caspian Paul.