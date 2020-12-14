Celebrity Gossip: Tyler Perry, Ray Fisher, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More!

PRPhotos.com

TYLER PERRY DONATING $100K: Breonna Taylor‘s boyfriend Kenneth Walker is about to get a big assist from Tyler Perry, TMZ reports. Walker is set to fight a suit launched against him by the police who raided his home, and Perry is giving him $100K to put toward his defense. There are no criminal charges against Walker and the investigation into Taylor’s death is going. She was, as most will recall, fatally shot in her home by police.

RAY FISHER SPEAKS OUT: As the Justice League investigation concludes, Ray Fisher is speaking out. He says “we’re on our way,” following the conclusion of the WarnerMedia probe. Fisher accused director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct. The 33-year-old said he was also sent the following statement from WarnerMedia: “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners.”

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER TALKS SILVER LINING: New mom Katherine Schwarzenegger admits that COVID has put a damper on the holiday festivities this year, but is ignoring the clouds in favor of the silver lining. She and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child, Lyla Maria in August, and she is sharing her excitement with fans on social media. Showing a picture of a baby ornament, she wrote: “The experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me. 2020 has been a crazy year, it’s not what any of us expected; it’s been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns. It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world.”

NEW CHARGES AGAINST JERRY HARRIS: Cheer star Jerry Harris is facing new charges in his child pornography case. Prosecutors are charging him with receiving and attempting to receive child pornography and four counts of using, persuading, inducing and enticing a minor “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.” The 21-year-old was also accused of trying to “persuade, induce, and entice” one of the minors to engage in sexual activity. Harris was arrested in September and has remained in custody since.

FIRST RED CARPET FOR CHARLOTTE, GEORGE AND LOUIS! Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s littles are getting into the Christmas spirit on the red carpet. The trio—George, Charlotte and Louis—were escorted to a pantomime performance at the London Palladium. In one of their first public engagements as a family of five, they coordinated their clothes, and appeared happy and confident.