Celebrity Gossip: Tyra Banks, Justin Hartley, Simon Cowell and More!

IS TYRA BANKS ENGAGED? Tyra Banks has sparked engagement rumors after being spotted with a significant sparkler on that finger. The 46-year-old was photographed leaving her Santa Monica theme park, ModelLand with boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin. The pair were first linked in October of 2019.

CHRISHELL VS. JUSTIN VS. LINDSAY: Chrishell Stause is apparently clapping back after her ex Justin Hartley‘s ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley defended him amid rumors he cheated on the Selling Sunset star. The 39-year-old shared an inspirational quote on IG Stories: “Be the woman who fixes another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked.” Stause shared her own words of wisdom beneath the post, writing, “Women who build each other up are my tribe.” Earlier in the day, Korman-Hartley wrote that she was “thankful” for him, despite their split. She shared on IG Stories: “In a day when social media should be used for positivity … an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I’d like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family. Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being an exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity.”

HOWIE MANDEL SHARES UPDATE ON SIMON COWELL: Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have all shared their well-wishes for Simon Cowell, who broke his back over the weekend, and is recovering after a six-hour surgery. The America’s Got Talent team talked to E!, and Mandel told the outlet: “The latest I've heard is that after a six hour operation, and some fused discs, and the rod put in his back, yesterday, he was up on his feet, already, he's already mobile! So, as I've been saying to a few other people, I wouldn't count out seeing Simon again before this season's end.”

SARAH COOPER LANDS SPECIAL: TikTok‘s famous President Donald Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper is now booked for a Netflix special. The upcoming project will feature a “variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects,” Netflix announced in a press release on Wednesday. The 42-year-old will be “joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”

DAVID ARQUETTE TALKS BRUSH WITH DEATH: David Arquette has emotional and physical scars from his stint as a pro wrestler. He discussed the near-fatal match two years ago. “I thought I was dying,” the actor, 48, who was accidentally stabbed in the neck with a cylindrical light bulb during a so-called “death match” with Nick Gage said. “I got out of the ring and I was totally lost. I couldn't see and I couldn't hear.” His ordeal is documented in You Cannot Kill David Arquette, out On Demand August 28th. He said: “There was a certain carefree, daredevil aspect about the way I lived life previously. But I didn't want to die. With the death match, I was doing it on purpose. I was feeling pain to numb pain. Afterwards, I realized I needed to be kind to myself.”