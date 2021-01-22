Celebrity Gossip: Victoria Larson,Dave Chappelle, Kylie Jenner, and More!

PRPhotos.com

VICTORIA LARSON’S DARK PAST RESURFACES: Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson, the self-dubbed “queen” of Matt James‘ season has a rather tawdry past. In a resurfaced police report, it seems the 27-year-old was arrested in 2012 for shoplifting groceries in Florida. Several of the items were cosmetics. She was released on bail after two days in jail and later accepted a plea deal.

DAVE CHAPPELLE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: According to TMZ, Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19. According to his rep, Chappelle is quarantines but hasn't experienced any symptoms yet. The comedian performed in Austin, Texas on Wednesday (January 20th). He has now cancelled the rest of his upcoming shows.

KYLIE JENNER RESPONDS TO SHOWER DRAG: Kylie Jenner took to IG Stories to share a video of her at-home shower after a video of her shower at work prompted widespread mockery for its low pressure. “If you don't know what I'm talking about, I posted a video of my shower at my headquarters, my offices, which I love,” she said of the pink marble, walk-in shower. “I think it's an amazing shower, I have no problem with it. But everyone seems to find my water pressure very concerning.” To soothe everyone’s concerns, she shared a video of her high-powered shower at home. “Thank you everyone for your concern,” Jenner joked.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA TOASTS AMANDA GORMAN: Lin-Manuel Miranda popped up on Good Morning America, where Amanda Gorman was being interviewed following her recitation of “The Hill We Climb,” which referenced his Hamilton musical, at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration. He said: “Congrats again on yesterday. The right words in the right order can change the world. You proved that yesterday with your brilliant piece. I'm so incredibly proud of you and I can't wait to see what you write next. Keep changing the world, one word at a time. You smashed it!”

JOSH HARNETT WELCOMES THIRD CHILD WITH TAMSIN EGERTON: Josh Harnett has three children, he tells Mr. Porter, noting that Tamsin Egerton welcomed their third in late 2019. The pair largely stay out of the spotlight. “The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life,” he tells the outlet, “and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting.”