Celebrity Gossip: West Wing, Home Improvement, Landon Clifford and More!

WEST WING REUNION SET: After 17 years, The West Wing cast is coming back together for a special episode on HBO Max. The show’s creator Aaron Sorkin announced the move, saying it will also serve as a push to get people to vote in the presidential election. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will drop on HBO Max this fall and will be produced in partnership with Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote, a nonprofit and nonpartisan org. Stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen are all reprising their roles from the episode. “One of the reasons why The West Wing resonated so much for me on a personal level was — maybe it’s corny — I really believe in all things that are truisms about our country,” Lowe told EW. “If you’re not going to vote, then you don’t have a dog in the fight and you shouldn’t complain. Empowering people to vote, making it easier for people to vote, is a total no-brainer. I’ve been working on it for many years and it feels like it becomes more important with each passing election cycle.”

HOME IMPROVEMENT 2.0: Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting after starring in the 90s megahit Home Improvement. The comedians are teaming back up for a competition series on History titled Assembly Required. It has been greenlit for 10 episodes. The show will “spotlight the brightest builders from across the country,” as they “breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing.”

LANDON CLIFFORD DIES AT 19: YouTube star Landon Clifford has died at 19, his wife Camryn shared. The Cam & Fam star died on August 13th, the 19-year-old Camryn wrote to her 472K followers. After suffering a brain injury, he died. She wrote: “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was.” In a post shared on Instagram earlier this month, Camryn asked followers to help “stop the stigma around mental health. You never know what someone else is going through so always choose to show kindness and grace.”

JOE EXOTIC MINISERIES HEADED TO NBC, USA: Universal Content Productions‘s miniseries about Joe Exotic, starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, is headed to NBC, Peacock and USA. Per UCP, the show follows “Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.” Joe has not yet been cast.

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER TURNS 50: Claudia Schiffer rang in a half-century in supermodel style. In her glam birthday shot, Schiffer wears a custom-made Balmain gown and blows out candles on her tiered cake.

SELLING SUNSET RESPONDS TO CLAIMS THAT STARS AREN’T LICENSED: Jason Oppenheim is standing by his employees after claims that the viral Netflix series shows agents, including Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portraz, Maya Vander and Amanza Smith who aren't licensed. “Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group many years prior to filming our show,” Oppenheim said in a statement to People. “Amanza worked with us as a designer, and has been a close friend of Mary’s and mine for many years. Chrishell was a practicing agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming Selling Sunset. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many deals before joining the team in 2018.”