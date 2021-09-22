Celebrity Gossip: Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, Elvira + More!

PRPhotos.com

WILL AND JADA DOING 'FINE' AFTER HOUSE FIRE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are doing “fine” following a fire in their $2 million home in Calabasas, California, on Monday (Sept. 20th) afternoon. A source close to the family told Page Six, “They are all fine and in the home. A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine.”

ANGELINA JOLIE ACCUSED OF CUTTING BRAD PITT OUT OF WINERY DEAL: Angelina Jolie has been accused of trying to cut Brad Pitt out of a deal to sell her shares of couple's French winery, Chateau Miraval. Court documents obtained by Daily Mail claim the actress is trying to sell her 50 percent stake in the vineyard held through her company, Nouvel. The suit claims Jolie is trying to circumvent his right of first refusal and profit from the "incredible amount of work, time and money," invested by Pitt. The couple reportedly paid $67 million for the French estate in 2008. It is now valued at $164 million.

ELVIRA COMES OUT IN NEW MEMOIR: Cassandra Peterson, the actor known for her portrayal of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, came out in her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira. In the book, the horror hostess reveals that she has been in a relationship with a woman, Teresa “T” Wierson for the last 19 years. Peterson writes that the two became friends after meeting at the gym and the relationship turned romantic after her 25-year marriage to Mark Pierson came to an end.

NICOLE RICHIE SETS HAIR ON FIRE DURING BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Nicole Richie accidentally set her hair on fire while blowing out the candles on her 40th birthday cake. The star posted the clip to her Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 21st) where her husband Joel Madden commented with her and Paris Hilton’s popular early 2000s catchphrase, “That’s hot.”