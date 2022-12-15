Celebrity Gossip: Will Smith, Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle + More!

WILL SMITH LOST 30LBS FOR 'EMANCIPATION:' Will Smith is no longer in the “worst shape” of his life. Since he posted his famous dad bod picture in May 2001, the 54-year-old actor lost 30 pounds for his role in Emancipation. He revealed on Red Table Talk that taking the role of a former slave named Peter “absolutely changed” his life.

KYLIE JENNER SHARES CLIP FROM KARDASHIAN-JENNER CHRISTMAS PARTY: Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party on social media Tuesday (December 13th). The Instagram clip showed the makeup mogul in an off-the-shoulder white cocktail dress and feathery, pink knee-high boots. According to Us Weekly, the event, which honored the family’s business empire, included Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme gummy line.

TEASER CLAIMS MEGHAN MARKLE WAS A 'SCAPEGOAT' FOR THE PALACE: The latest teaser for Harry & Meghan, released Wednesday (December 14th), shows Meghan Markle’s friend claiming that the royal family used her to deflect their own bad press. Lucy Fraser explains in the clip, “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. They would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed.”

CHRISTINE TAYLOR AND DAVID LASCHER DATED WHILE FILMING 'HEY DUDE': Hey Dude co-stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher recently admitted that they dated while starring together on the 90’s Nickelodeon sitcom. Lascher revealed on the most recent episode of Hey Dude…The 90’s Called! podcast, ” You were my first real love and it was full of teen angst and all you can imagine.” Taylor added that he was her “first love” and they were “head over heels for each other” off screen.

CHRIS NOTH STILL NOT CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT: One year after being cancelled for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women, Chris Noth has yet to be charged. According to Page Six, there have been no criminal charges filed, nor any civil legal action pursued. Last year, Noth was edited out of And Just Like That, dropped by his management company, and fired from The Equalizer after a total of five women made claims against him in the press.