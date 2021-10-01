Celebrity Gossip: Will Smith, Lisa Rinna, Vicky Gunvalson + More!

PRPhotos.com

VICKY GUNVALSON SPLITS FROM STEVE LODGE: Real Housewives of Orange County star, Vicky Gunvalson confirmed in an Instagram post that she and Steve Lodge have split after two years together. She wrote on Instagram Wednesday (Sept. 29th), “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

WILL SMITH CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY AT REGAL CINEMAS: Will Smith celebrated his 53rd birthday on Saturday (Sept. 25th) by renting out the entire Regal Cinemas in Calabasas, California. A source told Page Six, “He had a very private party… He rented out the theater [for] a hundred people and they watched [his latest film] King Richard, and had food and snacks.” The outlet reports that the entire Smith family was there except for Jayden, who was away in Europe.

LISA RINNA DELETES HER DEFENSE OF ERIKA JAYNE: Lisa Rinna deleted an Instagram Story in which she doubled down on her support of Real Houswives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne. According to Page Six, Rinna had reposted a fan’s Story which read, “Everyone is dragging Erika except Rinna. Rinna seems to be on the right side even though y’all think she’s wrong.” She added, “I’m always on the right side of history.” Back in December, Jayne was sued over allegations that her luxe life with estranged husband Tom Girardi, 82, was funded by money from the attorney’s former law firm, Girardi Keese.

BRENDAN MORAIS AND PIEPER JAMES HAVE SPLIT: After leaving Bachelor in Paradise early to continue their relationship, Brendan Morais and Pieper James have decided to call it quits. A source tells E! News exclusively the pair split earlier this month. The source told the outlet, "The backlash from the show was too hard on both of them. They decided to split and focus on themselves. Pieper thinks it's best for her to spend time reevaluating her life."