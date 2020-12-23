Celebrity Gossip: Willow Smith, Teresa Giudice, Jerry Harris and More!

PRPhotos.com

WILLOW SMITH TALKS ANXIETY: On Red Table Talk, Willow Smith is opening up about her struggles with anxiety. She tells co-hosts (and mother and grandmother) Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Four days ago, I was having extreme anxiety. I couldn't talk, I had to just cocoon and like be with myself for a moment.” Turning to her mom, Willow explains, “That was so important because it would have been so much more intense if I had been looking to you to be like, 'Help me!'” She adds: “There's shame, there's guilt, there's sadness and confusion. And then you don't even want to talk about it because you're like, 'I feel crazy, and I don't want them to think I'm crazy so I'm just not gonna say anything.'”

TERESA GIUDICE TOASTS HER NEW LOVE: Teresa Giudice is ending the year on a happy note, she shared. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a shot of herself sitting on her boyfriend Luis Ruelas‘ lap, and wrote: “The BEST thing that came out of 2020”. She officially divorced Joe Giudice three months ago. The pair were married for 20 years and share four daughters.

JONNY FAIRPLAY, MOM ARRESTED: Survivor villain Jonny Fairplay has been arrested for larceny, along with his mother Patsy Hall. He told TMZ: “I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother).” Fairplay gained infamy in 2003 for having pals lie and say his grandmother had died, in a bid to garner sympathy from other tribe members.

JERRY HARRIS PLEADS NOT GUILTY: Cheer star Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sexual misconduct, including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving child pornography, one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, and one count of enticement. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years if convicted for each charge. He has been behind bars since his September arrest.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI PIQUES JEFF DYE’S INTEREST ON IG: Jeff Dye, who has been linked to Kristin Cavallari in October, sent three blue heart emojis her way after she posted an Instagram selfie along with the caption “My heart will always be at the beach.”