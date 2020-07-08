Celebrity Gossip: Yolanda Hadid, Tom Cruise, Josh Brolin and More!

PRPhotos.com

YOLANDA HADID DENIES CLAIMS SHE HID GHISLAINE MAXWELL: Yolanda Hadid is denying claims that Ghislaine Maxwell hid out at her family’s Pennsylvania farm in November of 2019. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her model daughter Gigi Hadid spoke out publicly following tweets from Dutch journo Henk Van, who claimed he tracked Maxwell to the farm through her IP address. Maxwell, an associate of the late convict Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested on sex abuse charges. Hadid’s daughter Gigi spoke out in defense of Hadid on Twitter, writing: “My mom, clearly from her timeline, almost never uses the twitter app.. this was only brought to her attention by me bc fans were sending me your tweets.”

THANDIE NEWSTON TALKS TOUGH SCENE WITH TOM CRUISE: Thandie Newton is opening up about a tough day on the Mission: Impossible 2 set with Tom Cruise. She told Vulture that the sequence tripped them up, and that Cruise became noticeably “frustrated,” given the amount of “pressure” he had undertaken on the big-budget sequel. She said: “And he gets so frustrated with having to try and explain that he goes: 'Let me just — let’s just go do it. Let’s just rehearse on-camera.’ So we rehearsed and they recorded it, and then he goes, 'I’ll be you, you be me.' So we filmed the entire scene with me being him — because, believe me, I knew the lines by then — and him playing me.” She added: “It was just — he was really stressed,” then later: “He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

KATHRYN BOYD AND JOSH BROLIN EXPECTING: Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child together, she revealed on social media. She captioned a shot of herself hugging their 19-month-old child Westlyn, and wrote: “The Brolin's are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way.”

MICHAEL BAY TALKS NEW FILM: Songbird may have been hit by a SAG-AFTRA stop work order, but the union reversed course and Michael Bay and his team are ready to move full steam ahead. The film, starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson and Peter Stormare, is set two years in the future. “We worked out the safety issues months ago, and we resolved the latest issue with the unions over the weekend,” says Bay, who is producing alongside Adam Goodman. “I don't even think it was a safety issue. It was a money thing,” he says, referring to actor compensation. “But we are literally going to be the first film shooting in L.A. And we have a kind of special sauce with how we're doing it where there's zero contact.”

HAMILTON BOOSTS DISNEY: When the Tony Award-winning hit Broadway musical Hamilton debuted on Disney of the 4th of July weekend, the app was downloaded 752,451 times globally, including 458,796 times in the U.S., from Friday to Sunday, 74% more times than the four previous weekends in June.