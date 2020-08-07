Celebrity Gossip: Zach Braff, Seth Rogen, Leah McSweeney and More!

PRPhotos.com

ZACH BRAFF HONORS NICK CORDERO WITH INK: Zack Braff is honoring his late friend Nick Cordero with a new tattoo. The 45-year-old shared the ink on Instagram Story, and it features a drawing of the Broadway star, who died last month after a battle with COVID-19.

SETH ROGEN TALKS INVISIBLE ROLES: Seth Rogen says the invisible work of different people helped him pull off his performance in HBO Max’s An American Pickle. Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he revealed that during one table read, Ike Barinholtz played opposite him and they each read as one of his two characters, Herschel Greenbaum and his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum. “It's not something I went into lightly, and I actually tried to get out of it several times,” Rogen told Meyers. “We actually did a table read where Ike Barinholtz read the Herschel role at one point, and he was hilarious. And I remember thinking like, 'Oh, we got like — we don't need me.'”

LEAH MCSWEENEY TALKS BIZARRE REUNION: The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney tells E! that after months of filming virtual reunions due to COVID, Andy Cohen gathered the ladies for the first in-person taping in months. She said: “I'm just so grateful that Bravo and that Shed Media, all the amazing crew and staff and Andy and everyone, every single person that was involved in getting it to be in person. When I tell you they were so careful and the amount of testing and protocols and masks and social distancing and this and that. It was a huge undertaking and they did it.”

JAY MANUEL TALKS TYRA BANKS: Jay Manuel tells E! that his relationship with Tyra Banks never really recovered after he and Banks disagreed on a shoot. He said that Banks actually ghosted him on-set, although she later apologized. “I got a message to come see her in her hotel room and, to be fair, she apologized,” Manuel remembered. “And said, 'I wasn't being professional. I am an executive producer, you are talent here, I should have been more professional.'” After that, he signed on for additional cycles, but his friendship with Banks “never really recovered.”

ALYSSA MILANO SHARES HEALTH UPDATE: While Alyssa Milano experienced COVID-19 symptoms for months, her tests kept coming up negative. But finally, she got some answers, she shared on social media. “This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom,” she described. She said she took two tests, then one for antibodies when she felt better. All negative. But after continued symptoms, including “vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise,” she took another test, which finally turned up positive for antibodies. “I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19,” she wrote on Instagram.