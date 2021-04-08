Celebrity Gossip: Zachary Horwitz, Paris Hilton, Andy Cohen and More!

PRPhotos.com

ACTOR ARRESTED IN $690M PONZI SCHEME: Zachary Horwitz has been arrested for allegedly holding out fake rights to movies, phone deals with Netflix and HBO, and faking correspondence with major Hollywood power players to raise $690 million in ill-gotten funds. The 34-year-old has been charged with wire fraud and faces 20 years in prison.

PARIS HILTON ATTENDS BILL SIGNING: Paris Hilton was there to see a bill that regulates treatment centers for troubled teens get signed into law in Utah. The bill gained final approval after Hilton gave emotional testimony of her own experience in teen centers. She first opened up about the abuse she says she suffered in a YouTube doc titled This Is Paris.

ANDY COHEN TO HOST KUWTK REUNION: What What Happens Live host Andy Cohen is bringing his hosting and interviewing skills to the table for a Kardashian-Jenner interview covering and celebrating all 20 seasons of the show. The family pranked him with a FaceTime call to share the news.

BACHELORETTE, BIP SET RETURN: The Bachelor franchise is returning. ABC confirmed that the Bachelorette season with Katie Thurston and summer spinoff Bachelor in Paradise will indeed return, on June 7 and Aug. 16, respectively.

PIERS MORGAN SAYS THE ROYALS LOVE HIM: Members of the royal family have messaged Piers Morgan with thanks, he told Extra. Morgan quit his job instead of apologizing to Good Morning Britain viewers for dragging Meghan Markle following her and husband Prince Harry’s March tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family who were grateful … that somebody was standing up for them,” the 56-year-old said.