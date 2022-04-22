Celebrity Gossip: Zendaya, Alec Baldwin, Scott Disick + More!

PRPhotos.com

ZENDAYA IS SKIPPING THE MET GALA: Zendaya will not be attending the 2022 Met Gala. The Euphoria star told Extra Thursday (April 21st) that she will have to miss the May 2nd event because she’ll be working. The actress said, “Your girl’s got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best. – I will be playing tennis. Zendaya is currently filming Challengers.

ROSIE PEREZ ADMITS SHE HAD A CRUSH ON WOODY HARRELSON: While discussing the White Men Can’t Jump 30th anniversary reunion at the 2022 Oscars, Rosie Perez revealed to E! News’ Daily Pop that she had feelings for her on-screen love interest, Woody Harrelson. The actress said she “definitely had a crush on him, but we kept it professional. She added, “Maybe that’s the spark, too, that we never went there.”

SCOTT DISICK MET UP WITH LARSA PIPPEN: Scott Disick met up with Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen while he was at the Setai Hotel on Wednesday (April 20th) for David Einhorn’s birthday. An eyewitness told E! News, “The two of them talked together the entire time. Scott was very animated while talking and she leaned forward towards Scott appearing very interested in the conversation.” However, the insider added that the two are friends who have known each other for a long time.

ALEC BALDWIN OVERHEARD SAYING HIS NEXT KID WILL HAVE AN 'ALL AMERICAN' NAME: Alec Baldwin was overheard Wednesday (April 20th) night telling entertainment journalist Tom Murro that his seventh child will have an “all-American” name. Page Six reports that one of their “spies” heard the 30 Rock alum joking that the newborn will be named “Babe Ruth or Chase Manhattan.” Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have traditionally chosen Spanish or Italian names for their children including, Carmen, Maria Lucia, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo.