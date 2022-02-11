Celebrity Gossip: Zendaya, Betty White, Bob Saget + More!

PRPhotos.com

KIM KARDASHIAN WEIGHS IN ON 'AJLT' FINALE: Kim Kardashian finally finished watching the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. The SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday (Feb. 9th) that she’s “really happy” that Miranda dyed her gray hair in the series finale. Kardashian captioned a photo of her TV screen with, “I'm just finally catching up on last weeks episode and this show just makes me so happy. And I'm also really happy that Miranda is a redhead again.”

MEDICAL EXAMINER'S REPORT DETAILS BOB SAGET'S INJURIES: More details have been released about the January 9th death of Full House star, Bob Saget. His family released a statement Wednesday (Feb. 9th), saying that the comedian died from head trauma but now the Orange County Florida Medical Examiner is weighing in. According to a report obtained by TMZ, Saget had abrasion of the posterior scalp, subgaleal hemorrhage, linear fracture of the base of the skull, comminuted fractures, subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage and contusions. The report concludes that the America’s Funniest Home Videos host must have fallen backwards and hit his head.

BETTY WHITE'S 'GOLDEN GIRLS' COSTARS CALLED HER A C**T: It sounds like Betty White’s Golden Girls costars did not enjoy working with the recently deceased actress. The show’s casting director Joel Thurm appeared on The Originals podcast with entertainment journalist Andrew Goldmen and revealed that both Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan described their former costar to him by dropping the C-word. When the host clarified, Thurm sid, “I heard it with my own ears.” Arthur and McClanahan starred in the Golden Girls with White for seven seasons on NBC from 1985 all the way to 1992.

ZENDAYA'S WAX FIGURE DIVIDES THE INTERNET: Zendaya’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds London has been getting mixed reviews from fans. Images of the figure started circulating on Twitter Tuesday (Feb. 8th) and people are calling it a mix between Kylie Jenner and Naya Rivera. While one user suggested she looked like a flight attendant, another wrote that “The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager.”