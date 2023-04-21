Celebrity Gossip: Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Hough + More!

PRPhotos.com

ZENDAYA IS THE FACE OF LOUIS VUITTON'S CAPUCINES BAG: Zendaya is Louis Vuitton’s latest house ambassador, becoming the face of their iconic Capucines bag. The Euphoria star told Vogue, “It’s really beautifully made and durable. If I buy something I want it to really last me. I’m not always the most responsible bag owner, so I might be throwing it around, it might get some real wear in it, you know, because I want to really use it, and it feels so sturdy.”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON CALL'S HER EX A 'GOOD GUY': Scarlett Johansson made a rare comment about ex-husband Ryan Reynolds on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast. While discussing her relationship history, the Avengers star mentioned that she’s been married three times – the first time to Reynolds in 2008. She told Paltrow we “weren’t married very long,” and added, “He’s a good guy.”

JULIANNE HOUGH SAYS RYAN SEASCREST TAUGHT HER ABOUT WINE: Julianne Hough revealed to Kelly Clarkson Thursday (April 20th) that her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Seacrest, introduced her to wine. She says while she had grown up LDS and wasn’t permitted to drink alcohol, the American Idol host owns wineries in Napa and in Italy. She added, “I love learning, and so it was like he taught me how to smell and taste and swirling the glass as well. It felt very cool.”

F. MURRAY ABRAHAM ADDRESSES 'MYTHIC QUEST' DISMISSAL: F. Murray Abraham has responded to a report that he was dismissed from Mythic Quest due to a sexual misconduct investigation. The White Lotus star said in an emailed statement, “This is a sincere and deeply felt apology. Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

SELMA BLAIR SAYS SHE DRANK TO COPE WITH SYMPTOMS OF MS: Selma Blair says she turned to alcohol to cope with her symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis. The Hell Boy star told Vogue, “Sets were excruciating sometimes with the exhaustion and the tics. I took benzos and Klonopin. I didn’t abuse those things, just alcohol.” She added that she kept things to herself so that she could keep working. Blair told the outlet, “I was worried since the beginning of time that a glaring fault would remove me from the workforce. And usually, it was my incoordination or getting stuck, too weak or sick, in my trailer — or any time, really. The vomiting or body issues were terrifying, [and the] baldness or rashes. I couldn’t tell anybody. I couldn’t admit alcoholism or [access] treatment in my insurance for fear I’d be deemed an insurance risk.”