Celebrity Gossip: Zoe Kravitz, Prince Harry, b>Mike Fenton and More!

ZOE KRAVITZ FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM KARL GLUSMAN: Zoe Kravitz has filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman. On Saturday, she reposted on IG Story from the Spiritually Charged IG account about the “universe” dumping “people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good” into the trash. She captioned it “Mood.” They married in Paris in 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz‘s home.

BIOGRAPHER SLAMS PRINCE HARRY FOR FOLLOWING MEGHAN MARKLE: Prince Harry‘s biographer Angelia Levin thinks he’s making a mistake by “meekly” following wife Meghan Markle‘s “woke ways” and transforming his “life as an action man to become an airy-fairy do-gooder. She wrote in the Sunday Telegraph: “Of course, he would not be the first man to be besotted with a beautiful woman with a different agenda that he then meekly adopts as his own,” insisting Harry “seems to accept being second to Meghan.”

MIKE FENTON DIES: The casting director behind some of Hollywood’s biggest hits, including Back to the Future, E.T. and Raiders of the Lost Ark, has died of natural causes. Mike Fenton died at age 85. “His remarkable accomplishments and his incredible work in elevating the awareness and appreciation of the craft of casting defines his legacy in the entertainment industry,” CSA co-presidents Russell Boast and Rich Mento said in a statement.

JEOPARDY’S FINAL SHOWS WITH ALEX TREBEK TO AIR THIS WEEK: The final five episode of Jeopardy! featuring the beloved late host Alex Trebek will air this week, starting today (Monday).

JUSTIN HARTLEY IS INSTA-OFFICIAL WITH SOFIA PERNAS: This Is Us star Justin Hartley is making his new relationship with Sofia Pernas Instagram-official. The 31-year-old actress, who previously worked together with Hartley on The Young and the Restless, wrote in the caption, “Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours.”

EMILY MAYNARD SHARES BELL’S PALSY DIAGNOSIS: Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard says she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in September. Bell’s palsy occurs when a nerve in the face becomes inflamed and can cause drooling, drooping eyelids or mouths, twitching or paralysis. She shared that her doctor told her “that with corticosteroid medication, the use of an eye patch at night so I could sleep, and good old-fashioned time, I would make a full recovery,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

PETER WEBER’S MOM SPEAKS OUT: Barbara Weber, notoriously involved in her son’s romantic life, is sharing a positive message after The Bachelor alum Peter Weber confirmed that he and Kelley Flanagan were done. “Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid,” Barbara, 63, wrote in a comment beneath the pilot’s Thursday, December 31, Instagram reveal. “Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” The mother of two continued: “Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad.”