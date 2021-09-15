Celebrity Gossip: Zoe Kravitz, Tarek El Moussa, Andrew Garfield and More!

PRPhotos.com

ZOE KRAVITZ AND CHANNING TATUM IN PDA MODE AFTER GALA: Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum skipped a mutual red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, but they did end up in full PDA mode at the after-party. A source told ET last month that the pair got together after starting out as friends.

OVER-BUDGET: Tarek El Moussa admits that his upcoming wedding to Heather Rae Young is way “over budget.” The pair held joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, and plan to marry in October. What about the honeymoon? He told E!: "It's going to be so much fun. We're going to the Maldives and that's going to be incredible. We got a house on slits on the water for 10 days and then we fly to Dubai. We spend a few days in Dubai and then fly home."

NO SPIDER-MAN CAMEO: Andrew Garfield is shooting down rumors that he has a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A photo of him and former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire on the set of the film began to circulate, but he told The Tonight Show that it’s a photoshop. But "if they want to give me a call at this late stage in the game, I'm sitting here in my tracksuit."

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH SELLS STAKE: Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch sold a minority stake in his SunnyMarch production company to a financing house named Anton. SunnyMarch is behind projects like The Courier and The Mauritanian.