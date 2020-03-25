Celebrity Hijinks During Self-Isolation

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities are as desperate for entertainment as the rest of us during the coronavirus pandemic. How they’re staying busy, below.

CHRISTOPHER MELONI

SUV star Christopher Meloni, 58, got fans talking when he posted two photos of himself in his “quarantine kilt.” In one, he poses shirtless, no glasses. The other, in a ruffled shirt and sunglasses. He wrote cheekily: “With glasses or without?”

KENDALL JENNER

Kendall Jenner is encouraging fans to self-isolate, even if they miss their pals. She shared pics and videos of her good friends, including Tyler, The Creator and Gigi Hadid. She wrote: “I miss my friends. The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

CHLOE SEVIGNY

Chloe Sevigny, 45, is expecting her first child and is sharing her sympathy with fellow families on Instagram.

“I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers,” Sevigny wrote.

She was referencing New York’s decision to ban partners in the delivery room.

JIM CARREY

Jim Carrey, 58, declared that he’s growing a beard while social distancing. “Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation,” Carrey captioned the photo.

“Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether.”

KYLE RICHARDS

Speaking of grooming, Kyle Richards, 51, is touching up her roots on Instagram Story. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star used Clairol, revealing: “I inherited getting gray hair early. My dad was completely gray by the time he was 40. I started getting gray hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much.”

ANNA WINTOUR AND TOM FORD

Two leaders of fashion, Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, are collaborating on a fund to help young designers impacted by coronavirus. Dubbed A Common Thread, repurposes the annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund at least for this year. The Fund typically supports emerging designers with money and mentoring. Instead, they will offer up-and-coming artists, seamstresses and manufacturers funds to help them pay bills during the pandemic. Applications open April 8th.

COLTON UNDERWOOD

Bachelor alum Colton Underwood tells People that his recovery after being diagnosed with coronavirus is coming along, but he’s having breathing challenges. "I"m doing OK, but it's still hard to breathe. I feel like I only have access to about 20 percent of my lungs. My breath is shorter, and I’ve had to train myself to talk differently with my breath. And I have to lie down and rest a lot.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian is taking her homeschooling seriously, even for her four-legged crew. She shared a post of herself in a sweatshirt, tie-dye sweatpants and sneakers pushing her family’s Pomeranian pup in a doggy stroller, writing: "I'm the homeschool PE teacher."