Celebrity News: Alex Trebek, Bert Belasco, Kim Kardashian West and More!

HOW ALEX TREBEK SPENT FINAL DAYS: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek spent his last hours with his longtime wife Jean “watching the horizon” before dying. A show producer Mike Richards told The Today Show of Trebek’s last day: “Even in his book, he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon and he got to do that. He was coherent, he wasn’t in pain and the fact that he had a nice, final day makes all of us in the ‘Jeopardy!’ family feel much better.” The 80-year-old died of stage 4 pancreatic cancer Sunday morning in L.A.

BERT BELASCO DIES: Bert Belasco has died at age 38, TMZ reports. The actor is best known for his role on BET’s Let’s Stay Together. His body was found Sunday at a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, and it is believed that he died of a fatal aneurysm. He was reportedly quarantining at the hotel in preparation for a film role.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST HELPED SET UP COVID CELEB CALL: Kim Kardashian West helped organize a video call in April between Dr. Anthony Fauci, and dozens of other celebrities, he told CNN. Dr. Fauci, who has helped lead the U.S. COVID response, eventually spoke with 36 stars and athletes on the call, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, 2 Chainz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. “It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds,” Fauci told the cable news network. “I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication.”

SEAN CONNERY’S ASHES TO BE SCATTERED IN SCOTLAND: Sean Connery is headed back to Scotland, his widow Micheline Roquebrune told the Scottish Mail. She noted: “He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland. Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him.” Roquebrune, 91, was married to the actor for 45 years. He died at age 90 on October 31st.