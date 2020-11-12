Celebrity News: Hugh Grant, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brangelina and More!

PRPhotos.com

HUGH GRANT TALKS COVID RECOVERY: During a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 60-year-old Hugh Grant revealed that he recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year. “It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really,” recalled Grant. “Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest, sort of Harvey Weinstein or someone.” He continued: “And you get more and more desperate — I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything. I eventually went home and sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn't smell a thing, but I did go blind!”

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR REACTS TO STACEY ABRAMS’ BUFFY TWEET: When Stacey Abrams isn’t organizing voters in Georgia, she’s checking out Buffy reruns. The 46-year-old put a pause on tweets about the Senate runoff to weigh in on a Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tweeting, “To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right m night to be with as she became the power,” referencing David Boreanaz's vampire character of Angel and James Marsters' role as the vampire Spike. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as Buffy, posted the tweet in her IG Stories with the icon “verified fangirl,” and a GIF of Taylor Swift jumping and clapping.

BRAD & ANGIE’S BODYGUARD SPILLS: In an interview with Woman’s Day, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s former bodyguard said their goal in life was keeping their six kids safe. Mark Billingham said: “The biggest concern for them was the kidnapping of the kids, it's all about money. Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near the children.” He added: “I learned a lot of lessons from them, they learned a lot from me, and the beauty of working together was the mutual respect. They respected what I had to do and I respected what they had to do, and it worked fine and created a very professional understanding.”

LILY COLLINS SETS NEW SEASON OF EMILY IN PARIS: The Paris-set rom com Emily in Paris will return to Netflix for a second season. Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard will also appear.

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD WANTS TO SHARE CUSTODY: Christina Anstead has filed for joint legal and physical custody of the son she shares with her ex Ant Anstead. The news comes less than a week after the HGTV star filed for divorce from Ant, who she was married to for less than two years.