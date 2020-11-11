Celebrity News: Kristin Cavallari, Rebel Wilson, Erika Jayne and More!

PRPhotos.com

KRISTIN CAVALLARI ENJOYING TIME WITH JEFF DYE: Kristin Cavallari is enjoying her new romance with Jeff Dye following her split from husband Jay Cutler, according to reports. She was first linked to the comedian last month. An insider tells People: “Kristin is doing great. She is busy with her children and doesn't have much time to date. She enjoys spending time with Jeff, though. They have been on several dates. He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him.” The source adds that it’s not “serious yet.”

REBEL WILSON TALKS EMOTIONAL EATING: On the Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel Wilson opened up about the “Year of Health” she launched on her 40th birthday in March. She said: “I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts. I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts.” She continued, “So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein.”

ERIKA JAYNE REQUESTING SUPPORT: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is requesting spousal support from her estranged lawyer husband Thomas Girardi, Page Six reports. In documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 49-year-old old asked the court to terminate Girardi’s ability to seek support from her and for him to pay her attorney’s fees. She married the 81-year-old on January 7, 2000. The pair did not have a prenup.

LESLIE ODOM JR. AND NICOLETTE ROBINSON EXPECTING: Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson are expecting their second child together. Odom Jr. shared a shot of himself holding Robinson’s baby bump with a gleeful Lucy, 3, looking on and touching the belly as well. He captioned it: “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too. Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!!”

THE BACHELOR PREMIERE: The countdown to The Bachelor, featuring Matt James‘ journey, is on. ABC announced Tuesday that the next season will bow January 4th. Filming is ongoing and set to wrap around Thanksgiving.