Celebs Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor

They’re wearing their feelings on their shirts. Celebrities including Jessica Alba, Regina King, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Moore, La La Anthony, Amy Schumer, Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Busy Philipps, Samuel L. Jackson and Tracee Ellis Ross are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was gunned down in her home in March by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

They, and dozens of others, posted IG photos featuring themselves wearing a T-shirt from the black and female-owned Phenomenal that reads “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Several captions read: “It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten, but that is changing now. We will remind and remember until there is justice for these women. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. Proud to stand with WNBA players in joining this campaign, created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits from tees will be donated.”

Some stars personalized theirs. “Today I explained this t shirt to my 3 yr old daughter. I didn’t sugarcoat the tragedy of it,” Wilde wrote in her caption. “She should know what kind of world she is here to reimagine. Her innocent horror and confusion should be all of ours.”

There has been a wave of celebrity activism for Taylor. Oprah Winfrey put her on the cover of O Magazine, the first time she didn’t cover it in 20 years, and then bought 26 billboards (1 for each year of her life) demanding justice in her hometown.