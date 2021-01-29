Home » Entertainment » Celebs Get Behind Marshall Plan for Moms

Celebs Get Behind Marshall Plan for Moms

Dozens of celebs and entrepreneurs have signed a letter asking President Biden to pay mothers for their “unseen, unpaid labor.”

“Marshall Plan for Moms,” a reference to 1948’s Marshall Plan, which gave European countries a boost after World War II, is pushing for short-term monthly payments for moms who are struggling during COVID.

Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, is helping lead the push. In a December op-ed for The Hill, she suggested monthly payments of $2,400. Now, Connie Britton, Eva Longoria, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Alyssa Milano, Amber Tamblyn, Charlize Theron and Gabrielle Union are among those championing the cause, sharing their support on social media.

