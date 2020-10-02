Celebs Rally Around Chrissy Teigen and John Legend After Losing Baby

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities rallied around Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the model shared the heartbreaking loss of their third child. The pair, who share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, said that they lost their unborn baby, who they’d named Jack, following Teigen’s hospitalization.

She captioned emotional photos taken in the hospital: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The Cravings author concluded by thanking her followers for their “positive energy, thoughts and prayers,” adding, “We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

Several of their friends reached out. Gabrielle Union wrote: "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y'all need. Always."

Channing Tatum said: "Sending so much love to you right now," while Hailey Bieber shared, "I’m so, so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time."

Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote: "Sending so much love to you and john and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak."

Kim Kardashian West commented: "We’re always here for you and love you guys so much."

Olivia Munn told her that she's "sending all my love," while Rumer Willis simply stated, "I am so sorry for your loss."