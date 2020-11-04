Celebs Share Voting Selfies

PRPhotos.com

Voting is on-trend this year, no matter what your political affiliations. Zoe Kravitz, Selena Gomez, Kiernan Shipka, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Ben Higgins, Lady Gaga, Yara Shahidi, Mindy Kaling, Ireland Baldwin, J. Lo and Zendaya were among the many stars sharing their civic pride with post-voting selfies.

Shipa tagged her selfie: “Voting is COOL.”

Not all of it went smoothly. Lucy Hale wrote: “had a minor freak out bc im out of the country until after the election- but got my ballot overnighted to where I’m at to immediately be shipped back to the States. Whatever you do, find a way to vote if you’re eligible”.

Karlie Kloss, despite being married to Josh Kushner, who is the brother of President Donald Trump‘s adviser Jared Kushner, wore her love of Democratic Presidential Candidate literally on her face with a Biden-Kamala face mask. She hashtagged it #voteBLUE #scienceoverfiction.