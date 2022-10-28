Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Serena Pitt + More!

‘WAKANDA FOREVER’ DIRECTOR HONORS CHADWICK BOSEMAN AT THE FILM’S WORLD PREMIERE: Wakanda Forever saw its world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night (October 26th), and all the stars showed up in style. According to Good Morning America, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, wore a black and gold dog-tag necklace with the late Chadwick Boseman‘s face on it. “It was a necklace that I had made while we were getting ready to start filming because I wanted to keep him close to me,” Coogler said. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan, and Quinta Brunson were among those who attended the premiere.

SERENA PITT AND JOE AMABILE ARE MARRIED: Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile officially tied the knot at City Hall in New York City on Thursday (October 27th). “We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” the pair told People in a joint statement. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate.”

AMAL CLOONEY SAYS FIVE-YEAR-OLD SON DREW A PICTURE OF A JAIL AND SAID ‘PUTIN SHOULD BE HERE:’ According to Page Six, George Clooney‘s wife Amal Clooney appeared on a panel alongside Michelle Obama and Melinda French Gates in New York City Tuesday (October 25th) and shared a story about their five-year-old son Alexander. Amal said that while her kids aren’t “quite on top of current events,” her son does take an interest in what she does at work. Sharing that she’s “working on Ukrainian affairs,” Amal said, “My son drew a picture the other day of a prison, and he was like, ‘Putin should be here.'”

NIECY NASH AND JESSICA BETTS DRESS UP AS RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY FOR HALLOWEEN: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts know how to celebrate Halloween. The Claws actress posted to Instagram on Thursday (October 27th) to share that she and her wife, Jessica Betts, dressed up as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky this year. The pair wore the same outfits Rihanna and A$AP wore to the Met Gala in 2021. “Happy Halloween from The Betts #Twinning @badgalriri I love you & @savagexfenty,” Nash captioned the post. Last year, the couple dressed up as Nelly and Kelly Rowland from the “Dilemma” music video.