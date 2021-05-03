Home » Entertainment » Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewar Are Still Fighting About Money 3 Years Post-Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewar Are Still Fighting About Money 3 Years Post-Split

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are arguing over proceeds from the Magic Mike franchise, which Tatum starred in and helps produce. Dewan contributed too, helping Tatum, find a choreographer for the live shows, and moving to London to support the enterprise when the show was up there.

Sources tell TMZ that Tatum and Dewan can’t agree on how to split the assets. The franchise is still up and running; a reality show is in the works. 

Legal docs show that Dewan wants a trial to settle issues, including their property and any spousal support. Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, with whom she recently had a child. 

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Queen Elizabeth, Olympia Dukakis, Sophie Turner and More!
Industry News: Roku, Anne Douglas, Disney and More!
Jason Segel And Alexis Mixter Split After Eight Years
Mario Lopez’s Daughter Walked In On Him And His Wife
T- Pain Reveals DMs From Celebs That He Accidentally Left Unread For Two Years
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Open Up About When Zaya Came Out