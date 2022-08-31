Charlbi Dean, Jesse Lee Soffer, Rachel Williams + More!

PRPhotos.com

CHARLBI DEAN DIES AT 32: According to Deadline, South African actress Charlbi Dean died on Monday (August 29th) in New York City, due to an unexpected illness. She was just 32 years old. Dean starred in the Palme d’Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness, which is expected to debut in U.S. theaters on October 7th. She also had a recurring role on the CW’s Black Lightning.

JESSE LEE SOFFER IS LEAVING ‘CHICAGO P.D.’ FOLLOWING 10TH SEASON: Variety reports that Jesse Lee Soffer will be leaving Chicago P.D. in the fall. Soffer joined the series when it debuted in 2014 and has been in all 187 episodes. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead,” Soffer said in a statement.

RACHEL WILLIAMS SUES NETFLIX FOR ‘INVENTING ANNA’ DEPICTION: Rachel Williams is suing Netflix for the way she was portrayed in Inventing Anna. The former Vanity Fair staffer, who was scammed by fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, is suing the streaming platform for defamation and false light invasion of privacy, according to court documents obtained by NBC News. An attorney for Williams said the series “made her out to be a horrible person, which she is not.”

CHECK OUT THE TEASER FOR ‘LOOK AT ME:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that a teaser for Look At Me, featuring Chris Rock and Javier Bardem, was dropped on Tuesday (August 30th). The 16-minute short, directed by Sally Potter, will debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 9th.