Charli XCX & Jessica Alba Join Dakota Johnson’s First Feature Film As Director

Getty Images

Charli XCX and Jessica Alba are in negotiations to star in A Tree Is Blue, Dakota Johnson’s debut as a feature film director. Vanessa Burghardt, who wrote the script, is also discussing a starring role. Production is scheduled to begin next month in Los Angeles, though plot details remain undisclosed. Johnson previously directed the short film Loser Baby, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last year. Burghardt, a first-time screenwriter, previously appeared with Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth. Alba recently starred in Netflix’s Trigger Warning and will next appear in Maserati: The Brothers with Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Al Pacino. (Story URL)